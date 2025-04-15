Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 93,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AMN opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -0.03.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.