FIL Ltd Sells 6,221 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,300,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,456.28. The trade was a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,638 shares of company stock worth $731,229. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of A stock opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

