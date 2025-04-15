Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.
NYSEARCA VXF opened at $162.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $207.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.72.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
