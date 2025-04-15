Mariner LLC Acquires 77,600 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 77,600 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $94,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $3,092,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $200.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.15.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

