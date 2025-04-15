MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MFIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.13. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.28 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.03%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

