M Holdings Securities Inc. Trims Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in APA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 84.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of APA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of APA by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of APA from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

