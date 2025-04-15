Rench Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises 2.1% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.94.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $222.60 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

