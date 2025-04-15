Kane Investment Management Inc. Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kane Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Kane Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Argentarii LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $362.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $387.51 and its 200 day moving average is $399.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.