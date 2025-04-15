16,113 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Purchased by Kane Investment Management Inc.

Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for 0.9% of Kane Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,384,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $103.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

