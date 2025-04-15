4,667 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,198.52. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. This represents a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $328.71 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

