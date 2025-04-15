Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Down 94.0% in March

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,500 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the March 15th total of 6,254,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,036,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Ascot Resources Stock Performance
Shares of AOTVF stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Ascot Resources has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.
About Ascot Resources
