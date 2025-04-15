Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,178 ($41.90) and last traded at GBX 3,174.80 ($41.86), with a volume of 1297136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,130 ($41.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.01, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,904.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,734.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.18.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 216.60 ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Admiral Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 38.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Admiral Group plc will post 161.0199297 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 121 ($1.60) per share. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $71.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 4.02%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company.

