Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Short Interest Update

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 785.7% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Altair International Price Performance
Altair International stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Altair International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
About Altair International
