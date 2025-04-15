Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Short Interest Update

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 785.7% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Altair International Price Performance

Altair International stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Altair International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

About Altair International

Featured Stories

Altair International Corp., a development stage company, operates in the metals and mining, and green technology sectors in the United States. It explores for lithium. The company’s flagship project is the Stonewall project comprising undivided interest in 63 unpatented placer mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,260 acres situated in Nye and Esmeralda counties, as well as 3 unpatented lode mining claims located in Nevada.

