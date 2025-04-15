BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BAB Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BABB opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. BAB has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter.

BAB Cuts Dividend

BAB Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. BAB’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

(Get Free Report)

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.