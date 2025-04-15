68,242 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in CF Industries by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CF opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

