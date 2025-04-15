Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $3.83 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AON by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,563,000 after acquiring an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AON by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in AON by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in AON by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 43,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 390,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $384.15 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.745 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.87.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

