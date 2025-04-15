Harspring Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,623 shares during the period. 1stdibs.Com comprises 0.5% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1stdibs.Com were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIBS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

DIBS opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

