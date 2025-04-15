The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Lafayette Investments Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 4.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $278.85 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $201.34 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $163.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.43.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.78%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $234,044.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,787 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,329.23. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $952,416.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,222.40. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $14,844,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.71.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

