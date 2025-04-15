Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.57.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $193.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

