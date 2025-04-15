Lafayette Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 0.1 %

MSGS opened at $190.24 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.95 and its 200 day moving average is $212.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $968,022.24. This trade represents a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSGS

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.