Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,100 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xometry were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 360.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 53,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 995,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 41,341 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Xometry by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other news, CFO James Miln sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,824.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,637.69. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,576.36. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on XMTR. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

Xometry Price Performance

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.72.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

