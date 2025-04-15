38,294 Shares in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Purchased by AGP Franklin LLC

AGP Franklin LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in ATI by 592.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 143,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 122,575 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ATI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of ATI by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter.

ATI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of ATI opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,261.54. This represents a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

