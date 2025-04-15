AGP Franklin LLC Acquires Shares of 10,329 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. The company has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $92.75 and a twelve month high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

