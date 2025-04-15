AGP Franklin LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for approximately 1.5% of AGP Franklin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $4,552,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,446,230. This represents a 32.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 10,309 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,298,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,256. This trade represents a 11.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

