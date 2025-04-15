AGP Franklin LLC Purchases Shares of 23,529 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Up 4.3 %

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.37 million, a PE ratio of -67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -813.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.