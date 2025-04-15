Harspring Capital Management LLC Sells 107,640 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Harspring Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 107,640 shares during the period. Enova International accounts for 8.2% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $28,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 672.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 823.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 132,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Trading Up 2.0 %

ENVA opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $117.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.44.

Insider Activity

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 25,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $2,997,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,157,107.50. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $53,048.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,603.92. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,188 shares of company stock worth $3,559,693 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

