Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $18,044,000. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $340.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. This represents a 38.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.67.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

