Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,729 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hologic by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 47.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,507,000 after purchasing an additional 231,578 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Hologic Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

