Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 94,500.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

SWX stock opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 90.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Activity

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $156,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,532,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,932,258.40. The trade was a 21.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

