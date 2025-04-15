Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $564,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amphenol by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 151,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

