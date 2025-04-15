Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,937,000 after buying an additional 205,081 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,836,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after acquiring an additional 669,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,602,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,174,000 after purchasing an additional 80,410 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,559,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,185,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,061,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

