Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $15.59 Million in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 211,014 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in ePlus by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ePlus by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.51. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

