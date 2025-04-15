Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TFC opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

