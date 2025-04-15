Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 114 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $475.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

