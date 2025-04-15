LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $521,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

FSK opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

