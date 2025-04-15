CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 468.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.17. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $64.28.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

