Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after buying an additional 2,500,396 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,835,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,416,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $18,640,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,906,406 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 770,932 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.