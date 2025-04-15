SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,776 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

