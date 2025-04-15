Keystone Financial Group Sells 1,295 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in NOV were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NOV by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NOV by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in NOV by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

NOV stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

