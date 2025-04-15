Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

