Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys New Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CDW by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CDW by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.15. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $248.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

