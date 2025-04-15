SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 7,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

FedEx Stock Up 1.2 %

FedEx stock opened at $210.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.34. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

