Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $3.37 Million in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 3,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sezzle during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEZL shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.83 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Sezzle from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In other news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 20,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $1,093,518.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,474.72. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 57.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sezzle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 8.73. Sezzle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.59.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Sezzle had a return on equity of 101.18% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $271.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sezzle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

