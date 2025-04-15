Rossby Financial LCC Invests $323,000 in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

MDGL stock opened at $322.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of -0.69. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.00 and a twelve month high of $377.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The company had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $422.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Carole Huntsman sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total value of $116,328.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,235.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total value of $5,375,051.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,324.40. The trade was a 89.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $12,168,079 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

