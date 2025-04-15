Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $551,000 Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,027,911 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 369.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $2,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,919,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,965,000 after buying an additional 690,262 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 107,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 74,758 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 642,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 26,853 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $549,807.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,760,901.99. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

