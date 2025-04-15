Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 32,935 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,935 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $23,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,699,000 after acquiring an additional 138,751 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,459,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $122.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Target Trading Up 1.8 %

Target stock opened at $94.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.26.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

