Shannon River Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,009,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268,205 shares during the quarter. Flex accounts for 5.7% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $38,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,293,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 693,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after buying an additional 114,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Flex from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. The trade was a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,262.50. This trade represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

