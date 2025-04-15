Shannon River Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. DocuSign comprises about 0.1% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in DocuSign by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in DocuSign by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Insider Activity

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,251.90. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,880.70. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,851 shares of company stock worth $3,998,719. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. William Blair raised shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.85.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

