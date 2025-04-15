Rossby Financial LCC Acquires New Shares in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWZ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

