Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 10,164 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 58.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE TYG opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

